Taraji P. Henson is Engaged! See The Massive Rock

Congrats to around the way girl Taraji P. Henson who ex NFL player Kelvin Hayden!
The couple has been dating for a little over two years now and kept their relationship private for quite some time. Henson revealed that the two had been dating for two years in December 2017. Since then the couple of been spotted enjoying vacations, sporting events and more together all around the world.
We cannot wait to see this wedding! Congrats to the happy couple!
