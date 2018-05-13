News
G-Mommy: Armed Robber Gets A Surprise After Sticking Up Women & Kids In Brazil

*GRAPHIC* This off-duty cop (and super-Mom) shot a robber outside of her kid’s school while attending a Mother’s Day event.

Posted 12 hours ago
In Brazil, a video of an off-duty cop shooting an armed robber is going viral.

Some believe the heroin in the clip is an American mom who loves the second amendment, but the Brazilian woman is actually a veteran officer who saw the man approach a group of moms and their children with a gun during a Mother’s Day celebration at a school.

According to Snopes’ fact-checking, Parts of Brazil, such as São Paulo (where this incident took place), are known for high rates of crime, including armed street robberies.

Globo.com has more details from Brazil:

A military off duty police officer, who had gone to a Mother’s Day celebration at the school where her daughter is studying in Suzano, shot a suspect in front of the unit. According to the Military Police, the 21-year-old suspect was carrying a .38 caliber revolver and had already approached other mothers awaiting the opening of the gate, as well as having searched the school’s security to see if they were armed.

According to the MP, the police officer observed the man’s actions and heard a woman saying it was robbery. At this point, the police officer moved away, pulled out the gun and fired three times at the suspect.

Police also said that the suspect, who had already fired a shot that did not hit anyone, made a second attempt to fire, which failed. That was when the police officer approached the suspect. The suspect was taken to Santa Casa de Suzano but was unable to withstand his injuries and died.

The police officer is from the 4th Battalion of Special Police Actions, East Zone of the capital. The case was referred to the Suzano Central Police District

This video will definitely be used as propoganda in America’s gun debate, but the true focus should be the bravery of this mother and officer.

Photos
