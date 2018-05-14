Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohio Attorney General certifies marijuana legalization petition

Written By: Dez Arnez

Posted 15 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Midsection Of Man Holding Marijuana

Source: Natthawut Nungsanther / EyeEm / Getty

Ohio’s attorney general has certified a petition for another proposed ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.

The initiative would allow Ohioans age 21 or older to possess, grow, use, sell and share marijuana in the state.

The petition language certified by Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine on Thursday would keep the state’s medical marijuana program in place.

The petition now goes to the bipartisan Ohio Ballot Board, which must decide whether the measure contains one or multiple ballot issues.

Supporters would then need to gather at least 305,591 signatures of registered Ohio voters to put the issue on the ballot. Organizers are aiming for the 2019 ballot.

Voters defeated a recreational marijuana initiative in 2015.

source AP

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 2 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 6 days ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 weeks ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 3 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now