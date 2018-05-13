Hey Mama: André 3000 Drops Two New Tracks For Mother’s Day

OutKast legend André 3000 gave fans a surprise for Mother’s Day early this morning in the form of two brand new tracks.

Andre3000 says happy Mother's Day . ♥️♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/cr4Nt3cZ6y — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) May 13, 2018

Stream “ME&MY (TO BURY YOUR PARENTS)” and “LOOK MA NO HANDS” below on SoundCloud and keep scrolling for the background info on the tracks.

ANDRÉ 3000 – ME&MY (TO BURY YOUR PARENTS) + LOOK MA NO HANDS https://t.co/bLPHoMEXHd pic.twitter.com/EuLZcwM7gA — ֆȶɨʟʟ (@illroots) May 13, 2018

Dre’s late night gift put a lot of folks in their feelings early this AM, while others simply found themselves floating on a cloud to the James Blake-assisted production.

#LookMaNoHands got me scrolling through photos and videos of my mama! I somehow dont feel as sad anymore more like bittersweet! Fly high mama😘 #Andre3000 #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/1VR7erCgV8 — Camille (@lyrikzSoul) May 13, 2018

Twitter is describing the unique track as an Elton John-type beat, but some were disappointed that they didn’t get to enjoy any bars from the other-worldly MC.

When you waited 17 minutes for Andre 3000 to drop a verse……… pic.twitter.com/KG2OjFX63D — Souf Sil Fa Lil (@Nicktheegr8) May 13, 2018

Still, many admitted they would be satisfied with a jazz album after hearing Blake and 3000’s keys and strings blend so beuatifully.

I’m so down for a jazz album from Andre 3000 — aiden (@aidenhw_) May 13, 2018

3000’s son’s mother Erykah Badu shared the track with her followers and Roots drummer Questlove added this context:

“So #Andre3000 shares a song on Mother’s Day about his mom who passed on his bday…& his dad who passed a year later and damn man this his heartbreakingly amazing m.soundcloud.com/therealandre30… Just wow @therealandre3000benjamin“

On “ME&MY (TO BURY YOUR PARENTS),” Dre speaks candidly about processing the heartbreak after losing both of his parents within the same year.

Hit the jump to read what the tweets had to say about 3K’s Mother’s Day blessing.

