Here’s The Most Uncreative “This Is America” Remix That Absolutely Nobody Asked For

Posted 13 hours ago
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

Comedian Nicole Arbour calls herself a creative but it seems she has done the most uncreative thing of her career by making her own version of Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” video. Not only was it a bad idea,  it was poorly thought out and very tone deaf to the original message. Take a look at a small snippet.

 

 

Most people didn’t see this as an all-inclusive women’s edit, as it doesn’t even scratch the surface of the problems women of color face. They also felt that this was a way to take attention off of black people. You can watch the entire video here if you wish.

In the meantime, Black Twitter (and anyone with some taste) is having a field day in Nicole’s mentions. Hit the flip to see what everyone thinks. If for nothing else, there are a bunch of great memes to take from this.

