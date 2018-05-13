Feature Story
Alright Guys, We Think Chadwick Boseman May Be Tired Of “Wakanda Forever”

Written By: Eleven8

Posted 11 hours ago
Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

It’s been 3 months since the release of Black Panther and already, we think Chadwick Boseman could be over it.

Could you imagine having to throw up “Wakanda Forever” every single time someone sees you for 90 days straight? On every red carpet? Every television show? It’s bound to become draining.

You can see it on his face, Chadwick is slowly becoming over it. I mean, he’s done a ton of great films yet every time people see him, they want him to do..

 

 

If you think we’re overreacting,  hit the flip to see just a few recent times Chadwick has been asked to throw up the Wakanda “X”. You’d be exhausted too.

