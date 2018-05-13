For All The Motherless Folks Out There: Tupac Cares, If Don’t Nobody else Care

0 reads Leave a comment
It can be pretty difficult to watch folks share beautiful photos with their moms or even reminisce about moments with their mother when your mom is no longer here.
But don’t fret. Just know that this Mother’s Day, you are not alone and an extra prayer goes up for you today.
And don’t think for a second that people have forgotten about you on this day. Let Tupac Shakur‘s sweet message to the motherless carry your spirit on this special day!
