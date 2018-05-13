For All The Motherless Folks Out There: Tupac Cares, If Don’t Nobody else Care

It can be pretty difficult to watch folks share beautiful photos with their moms or even reminisce about moments with their mother when your mom is no longer here.

mother’s day can be a very hard day if you’ve lost your mom, or if you don’t have a good relationship with her. if any of you need a mom today i’m happy to be that for you, I love you all 💛 — ellie (@holy_schnitt) May 13, 2018

But don’t fret. Just know that this Mother’s Day, you are not alone and an extra prayer goes up for you today.

Happy Mother's Day to the sisters who take care of their siblings almost as much, if not more than their mom, your family would be lost without you — lovelle🥀 (@heartlle) May 13, 2018

And don’t think for a second that people have forgotten about you on this day. Let Tupac Shakur‘s sweet message to the motherless carry your spirit on this special day!

