Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

For All The Motherless Folks Out There: Tupac Cares, If Don’t Nobody else Care

Written By: Kiyonna Anthony

Posted 11 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
KMEL Summer Jam 1992 - Tupac Shakur

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

It can be pretty difficult to watch folks share beautiful photos with their moms or even reminisce about moments with their mother when your mom is no longer here.

 

But don’t fret. Just know that this Mother’s Day, you are not alone and an extra prayer goes up for you today.

 

And don’t think for a second that people have forgotten about you on this day. Let Tupac Shakur‘s sweet message to the motherless carry your spirit on this special day!

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 2 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 6 days ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 weeks ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now