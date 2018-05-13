Cardi B Deletes Instagram & Locks Twitter After Slamming Azealia Banks

Cardi B Deletes Instagram & Locks Twitter After Slamming Azealia Banks

Cardi B and Azealia Banks’ perceived beef just got taken up a notch. After Banks chided the “Bodak Yellow” rapper for her bad grammar and spelling during her Breakfast Club interview on Friday (May 11), Cardi responded to Banks’ comments on Twitter.

Cardi then deleted her Instagram and made her Twitter account private, seemingly fed up with the drama. But before she made her exit, Cardi sent out a barrage of tweets defending herself.

