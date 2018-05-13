The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How To Deal With A Daughter Who Wants To Wear A Revealing Prom Dress [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 19 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Prom season is here and one father is fighting with his wife as well as his daughter over her dress. The wife went out and got her daughter a dress, but the father believes it reveals too much and is unhappy. He wants to protect her and has decided not to pay for the limo if she wears that dress.

Headkrack told the dad he believes in boundaries, but he should also compromise with her. Da Brat mentioned that if you taught your child the right things you should be comfortable enough to let her wear the dress. The mom of the daughter told the team that she sent him a picture of the dress and he never responded so she got it.

One caller said that the child doesn’t need to be sexy and she should respect herself. Another one said that you have to let her wear it because you could possibly have a bigger problem later. Let us know your thoughts on this topic!

RELATED: Black Tony Runs Down His Prom Inventory [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Teen Wore Michelle Obama, Aaliyah & More On Her Prom Dress [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Will Smith Helps Student With Promposal

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley, Martin Lawrence

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 2 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 6 days ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 weeks ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now