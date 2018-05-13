How To Deal With A Daughter Who Wants To Wear A Revealing Prom Dress [EXCLUSIVE]

Prom season is here and one father is fighting with his wife as well as his daughter over her dress. The wife went out and got her daughter a dress, but the father believes it reveals too much and is unhappy. He wants to protect her and has decided not to pay for the limo if she wears that dress.

Headkrack told the dad he believes in boundaries, but he should also compromise with her. Da Brat mentioned that if you taught your child the right things you should be comfortable enough to let her wear the dress. The mom of the daughter told the team that she sent him a picture of the dress and he never responded so she got it.

One caller said that the child doesn’t need to be sexy and she should respect herself. Another one said that you have to let her wear it because you could possibly have a bigger problem later. Let us know your thoughts on this topic!

