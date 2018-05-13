Church Announcements: Contest For Women That Look Like Bill Cosby In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is back with Church Announcements! This weekend the church will be looking for women that look like Bill Cosby in the face for the contest. Even though he’s in trouble it doesn’t matter.

The church will also be having a wet t-shirt contest and last year a 86-year-old woman one. Her boobs looked like baked potatoes Bernice mentioned. We also must pray for the Boy Scout troop leader because he was attacked by a goat at the zoo.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

