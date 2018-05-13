The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: Contest For Women That Look Like Bill Cosby In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Rickey Smiley

Posted 19 hours ago
Bernice Jenkins is back with Church Announcements!  This weekend the church will be looking for women that look like Bill Cosby in the face for the contest. Even though he’s in trouble it doesn’t matter.

The church will also be having a wet t-shirt contest and last year a 86-year-old woman one. Her boobs looked like baked potatoes Bernice mentioned. We also must pray for the Boy Scout troop leader because he was attacked by a goat at the zoo.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

You know her from Rickey Smiley's stand up comedy, prank calls, TV show and radio show, but here's a closer look at your favorite church lady.

