Cardi B Deletes Instagram After Clapping Back At Azealia Banks

The "Invasion of Privacy" rapper is so fed up that even her Twitter account is private now too.

Written By: Kellee Terrell

Posted May 12, 2018
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

After squashing her beef with Nicki Minaj this week, Cardi B is now having issues with another Black female rapper–so much so that she’s deleted her Instagram account as a result.

See, it all started when Azealia Banks appeared on The Breakfast Club this week where she called Cardi a “caricature of a Black woman,” adding: “Like, if my spelling and grammar was that bad, I’d be canceled. If Nicki Minaj spelled like that, we would be ragging on her all day.”

Clearly Cardi wasn’t having it.

Before she deleted her Instagram account, she made sure she put Azealia in her place. In now-deleted posts, the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper accused her of “belittling Black women” and stressed that she always been authentic.

“The difference between me and you, I’ve never tried to be or represent someone I’m not,” Cardi wrote.”I’ve made it where I am for being myself, and staying true to that.”

In another post, the mother-to-be addressed Azealia’s comments about her writing and grammar:

“You think because someone uses a lot of big words and long sentences that makes them smart?! … Because I laugh a little harder or talk a little louder doesn’t make me a caricature. You think you’re advocating for women and you’re doing the opposite! I pray you find peace in your own heart and reason in your own mind! Pray for your own success before you pray for the downfall of others!”

#Cardi has a message for #AzealiaBanks !

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Cardi later stressed, “I am from the hood. I speak how I speak, I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous people choose me…I didn’t ask to be an example or a role model.”

 

Well that escalated 😩 View Previous Post! Via: @ChannelOfShade

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

The rapper also Tweeted on Saturday (May 12), “I’m tired of the bullsh$t .I need to enjoy my pregnancy,family ,new projects and my partner. Listen to Invasion of privacy.”

Now her Twitter is on private.

Why can’t folks just let Cardi live?

