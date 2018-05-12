Loving Different and Still Being “Woke” Donald Glover Opens Up About Love

Donald Glover shook up the world with the release of his new video “This Is America” the symbolism, the movements and message. It also sparked a debate on if you could be “woke” if you date outside your race. In the film Solo: A Star Wars Story, Donald’s character Lando Calrissian has a very interesting relationship with a droid named L3-37.

I asked Donald if loving someone different can affect how conscious you can be to your people and Donald replied that, “That’s what love really is at the end of day, its not even a selflessness, but its like an understanding that I’m making a safe place for you. It’s not safe out there for anybody in this film. Somebody is out to get you, that’s just the nature of being. I feel like you can totally love somebody and still look out for yourself, but I think the question really is do you see that thing or that someone else as a part of you. Do you see it as we are people together or we are a tribe together or we depend on each other then you’re always going to want the best for them.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters everywhere May 25th, 2018

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: