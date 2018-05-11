News
Home > News

SMH: The Deodorant Challenge Has Teens Spraying It Till It Burns…Literally

When will the madness stop?

Written By: Royce Dunmore

Posted 13 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Lightning in Spray

Source: Puneet Vikram Singh, Nature and Concept photographer, / Getty

Another dangerous challenge is popping off causing some people to wonder…”is there something in the air?”

At one point, there was the condom challenge and now another dare is causing outrage.

The “deodorant challenge” involves someone spraying aerosol deodorant directly on the skin to test their endurance.

Apparently, prolonged exposure to the substance can get so extreme, it causes second degree burns…

…And kids are up for the challenge.

 

In one instance, a mother, Jamie, told Somerset Live that her daughter Ellie met a classmate at a park when they told her to extend her arm.  “She had no idea of the consequences and hadn’t even heard of The Deodorant Challenge before that point,” Jamie said.

They sprayed Ellie’s arm so bad that she now has medical procedures once a week.

Though the deodorant challenge hasn’t gone full-on viral, many parents from the U.K. have expressed their concern. Medical journals have also warned about the improper use of the aerosol deodorants. According to the University of Utah’s health blog, spraying the aerosol on skin can cause up to third-degree burns, however, using it as directed in instructions won’t cause any harm.

But knowing the kids these days and how reckless they can be with their health, a spray-a-thon is sure to get started in many circles.

Smh…

Until the next bizarre challenge.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 4 days ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now