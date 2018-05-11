Cincy
Will Your Mom Fake Her Reaction To Her Mothers Day Gift???

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Sunday is Mother’s Day, which means it’s time to step up and get mom something nice.

But unfortunately, if you mess this up, you might not even know it.

A new survey found that 40 percent of moms admit that they have faked their reaction to a Mother’s Day gift – and are ready to fake it again.

The survey asked moms how they hide their disappointment with lies, and here’s a rundown of the top five things they admitted saying upon receiving a crappy gift:

  1. “Thank you”
  2. “Awww!”
  3. “I love it”
  4. “Wow, this is great, thanks”
  5. “I really need one of these!” (Washington Post)
Source: CS / CS

