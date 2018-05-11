Will Your Mom Fake Her Reaction To Her Mothers Day Gift???

1 reads Leave a comment
Sunday is Mother’s Day, which means it’s time to step up and get mom something nice.
But unfortunately, if you mess this up, you might not even know it.
A new survey found that 40 percent of moms admit that they have faked their reaction to a Mother’s Day gift – and are ready to fake it again.
The survey asked moms how they hide their disappointment with lies, and here’s a rundown of the top five things they admitted saying upon receiving a crappy gift:
- “Thank you”
- “Awww!”
- “I love it”
- “Wow, this is great, thanks”
- “I really need one of these!” (Washington Post)
