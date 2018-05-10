“Bad Boys III” Starring Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Gets Release Date

Via | HipHopDX

Sony Pictures has reportedly announced the release date for a third installment in the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys III (Bad Boys For Life). According to Shadow & Act, the long-awaited sequel to 2003’s Bad Boys II will arrive on January 17, 2020.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film will see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as Detective Sergeants Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively.

The Hashtag Show shared the plot summary for the upcoming movie: “The film will see Lawrence’s character Marcus Burnett working as a private eye after a falling out with Smith’s Mike Lowery, who is going through a midlife crisis as a bachelor who finally wants to mature, all while dealing with a new a young and cocky partner who is loyal to Lowery but that loyalty is not reciprocated, and finds bond with Burnett when he returns to the fray.

