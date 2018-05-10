Cardi B On How She And Nicki Minaj Addressed Their ‘Misunderstanding’ At The Met Gala

We’ve known for a while that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been feuding over the past year, but according to a pic of the two talking at the Met Gala on Monday (May 7), it appears the beef may finally be squashed.

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, the “Privacy Issues” rapper explained what went down at the fashion event of the year and labeled their feud as a “misunderstanding.”

“I never was feuding with anybody; there was a misunderstanding.”

She added: “I think she felt a certain type of way about something. I definitely felt a certain type of way about something,” she lamented. “I didn’t wanna ever talk about it in public because I felt like we gonna see each other again and we will talk about it, and it’s always like little issues. The thing is, it’s always little issues, but you know, fans are always gonna make it a big thing.”

She then pointed out how important it was for both of them to meet in person and handle their issues, woman to woman.

“I spoke to her about it.I spoke to her at the Met Gala about it, and it’s just like, see? It’s just something that had to be talked about because it was an issue.”

Now, Cardi wouldn’t go into detail what the issue was specifically about, keeping that information to herself.

“I’m not gonna talk about it, but I really feel a certain type of way,” she said. “My feelings was really hurt, and I was just on some, ‘You know what? This is why I just keep to myself. This is why I cannot fuck with nobody.’”

The mother-to-be also had some serious words for the media, accusing them of loving to pit successful women of color against each other.

“The media, they just so thirsty to put women in hip-hop — not just women in hip-hop, color women — against each other,” she said. “I don’t understand why they do that and why they want to do that. Like, I’ve seen so many Hispanic artists — females — work with each other, and it benefits them so well.”

Listen…we’re glad these two queens are no longer fighting! We need them both and there is always enough room for all of us to shine.

