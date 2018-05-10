The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson Celebrates 3 Types Of Moms [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Jeff Johnson

Posted May 10, 2018
Jeff Johnson is dedicating his segment to all the moms for Mother’s Day. He listed different type of moms and believes each of them should be celebrated. The first mom he talked about were the ones that are away.

Whether they are in prison, in the services, struggling to get back to a good place they’re still moms. He then talked about bonus moms, those are step moms and women that have had an impact in our lives. The last one are our mothers who we have to continue to celebrate.

