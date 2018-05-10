The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why We Shouldn’t Get Too Excited About Will Smith & Martin Lawrence’s “Bad Boys For Life”

Written By: Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 23 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Bad Boys” was such a successful movie and it’s finally confirmed that the third installment will come. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are excited about this film, but fans might be disappointed. Everyone will have to wait until January 17th, 2020.

Rickey Smiley mentioned that he would like to be in the next film and is waiting for someone to reach out to him. Teairra Marí’s most private videos and photos were leaked yesterday after a boyfriend hacked her phone. She will be taking the legal actions soon.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Martin Lawrence Tells How He Would Honor Tommy Ford If “Martin” Returns [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Will Smith Wishes Martin Lawrence A Happy Birthday “Bad Boys” Style

RELATED: Martin Lawrence Brings Black Tony To Tears [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years [PHOTOS]

27 photos Launch gallery

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 4 days ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now