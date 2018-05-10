The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Janelle Monae Speaks About The People Who May Be Offended By “Dirty Computer” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted May 10, 2018
Janelle Monae is talking about her new album “Dirty Computer” that she’s so happy about. The songs celebrate the people who have worked so hard and never got the credit. She also mentioned she didn’t care about pissing people off with her own views.

Headkrack talked about how a lot of racism stems from the lack of understanding from the other side. In one of her songs there is a political tone that might make you party. She wants this album to be a soundtrack to our fight.

