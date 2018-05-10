Ohio Bill Increase Penalties For Driving Pass Parked School Buses

You better think twice before driving pass that school bus.

A bill will enforce drivers to not drive past stopped school buses unless they want a stiff penalty on their record.

State Rep. Richard D. Brown (D-Canal Winchester) and Rep. Gary Scherer (R-Circleville) on Thursday introduced a bipartisan bill that will “allow judges to impose a $1,000 fine and/or a class-five suspension of the violator’s license for any additional offense during five years.”

“Our children are our future and their safety should be our top priority,” said Brown. “Unfortunately, getting on and off the school bus in Ohio can still be dangerous. By putting tougher standards in place, I am hopeful we can bring greater awareness to safe driving practices that keep our kids out of harm’s way.”

Today driver will face a $500 fine and a class-seven suspension for passing a stopped school bus. No increase in penalty for multiple offenses.

Source: 10TV