No More R.Kelly? So Who’s Making The New Summer Cookout Music?

Now that Spotify has removed R. Kelly from their curated playlist, many are wondering what the status of their summertime cookouts will be. While the Pied Piper gave us such classics as “Step In The Name Of Love” and “Happy People”, removing his music from our lituations isn’t the end all be all. If you’re concerned about what you’ll end up listening to this summer, here are some artists to replace R. Kelly with.

Daniel Caesar – Best Part (feat. H.E.R.)

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

Swae Lee – Guatemala

SZA – Broken Clocks

Khalid & Normani – Love Lies

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: