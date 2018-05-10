News
Watch: ‘Desus & Mero’ Are Joined By Melissa McCarthy, Who Talks Playing Sean Spicer On ‘SNL’

This unexpected comedy trio turns out to be complete gold

Posted 6 hours ago
People's Choice Awards 2017 - Press Room

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

The brand is super brolic as Desus & Mero continue to have nothing but illustrious guests on the number one show in late night. On Wednesday night, Melissa McCarthy, one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood, stopped by the show to talk about her new movie, Life of the Party.

Desus and Mero talk to McCarthy about getting paid, buying bootleg videos, her new movie, script-writing with her husband, her resemblance to Sean Spicer, and so much more. This trio together might be a little unexpected, but this interview is most definitely one for the books.

 

Photos
