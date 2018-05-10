Praise Mix Down Feat. Charles Jenkins, J. Moss & Isaiah D. Thomas [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for the Praise Mix! We heard songs from Charles Jenkins, J. Moss and Isaiah D. Thomas. All the songs had to do with giving God all the glory no matter what we are going through.

Pastor Haynes wants us to know that when life puts us down all we have to do is look up. God will give us the strength not only to get up, but not give up. Remember that God is bigger than our problems and we must continue to praise him at every moment.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

