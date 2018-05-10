Praise Mix Down Feat. Charles Jenkins, J. Moss & Isaiah D. Thomas [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
It’s time for the Praise Mix! We heard songs from Charles Jenkins, J. Moss and Isaiah D. Thomas. All the songs had to do with giving God all the glory no matter what we are going through.
Pastor Haynes wants us to know that when life puts us down all we have to do is look up. God will give us the strength not only to get up, but not give up. Remember that God is bigger than our problems and we must continue to praise him at every moment.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Praise Break: Travis Greene “The Anthem” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: The Commodores “Jesus Is Love” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Tamela Mann “God Provides” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Romaine Lettuce Spreads To Four Additional States
- 95-Year-Old Grandmother Arrested For Slapping Granddaughter With A Slipper
- White Woman Calls The Police On Black Yale Grad Student For Sleeping
- Movies Opening This Weekend!
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Is Battling His Most Formidable Foe Thus Far
- #PostedOnTheCorner – Houston Artist Big-T Passes Away
- Why Weren’t Beyoncè And Jay-Z At The Met Gala [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How To Get Rid Of Mosquitos [EXCLUSIVE]
- Huge Amount of Pollen Flies Off From Tree
- In Case You Missed It, Céline Dion’s Son Is A Rapper Topping The Charts
2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [PHOTOS]
1. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show1 of 10
2. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show2 of 10
3. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show3 of 10
4. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show4 of 10
5. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show5 of 10
6. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show6 of 10
7. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show7 of 10
8. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show8 of 10
9. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show9 of 10
10. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show10 of 10
comments – add yours