Jordan Peele’s Next Film “Us” Is Going To Be Huge [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Headkrack

Posted 3 hours ago
Get Out” was a very successful film for Jordan Peele and it earned him an Oscar for it. He is set to release his next film “Us,” and everyone is talking about it. Headkrack mentioned that Winston Duke from “Black Panther” will be in the film, but no one knows what it’s about.

Jordan is also working with Spike Lee on his film “BlacKkKlansman.” Headkrack is pretty excited about this film and based upon Spike in the past you aren’t sure where he’s going with the film. He also spoke about Cardi B and Offset possibly getting in trouble after a fan was beat up by their security team.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am ET.

