Movies Opening This Weekend!

LIFE OF THE PARTY (Comedy)
WHAT’S IT ABOUT? After her husband abruptly asks for a divorce, a middle-aged mother returns to college in order to complete her degree.
WHO’S IN IT? Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs, Julie Bowen, Stephen Root, Maya Rudolph, Chris Parnell
TRIVIA:
- The movie was co-written and directed by Melissa McCarthy’s husand, Ben Falcone.
- Ben appears as an Uber Driver in the movie.
- The movie’s premise is very similar to Old School‘s but it’s not a remake.
BREAKING IN (Thriller)
WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A woman fights to protect her family during a home invasion.
WHO’S IN IT? Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke
TRIVIA:
- Directed by James McTeigue (V for Vendetta).
- The tagline is “Payback is a Mother.”
- Gabrielle Union made her acting debut in a 1993 episode of Family Matters.
