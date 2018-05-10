Movies Opening This Weekend!

LIFE OF THE PARTY (Comedy)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? After her husband abruptly asks for a divorce, a middle-aged mother returns to college in order to complete her degree.

WHO’S IN IT? Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs, Julie Bowen, Stephen Root, Maya Rudolph, Chris Parnell

TRIVIA:

The movie was co-written and directed by Melissa McCarthy’s husand, Ben Falcone .

. Ben appears as an Uber Driver in the movie.

The movie’s premise is very similar to Old School‘s but it’s not a remake.

BREAKING IN (Thriller)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A woman fights to protect her family during a home invasion.

WHO’S IN IT? Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke

TRIVIA:

Directed by James McTeigue ( V for Vendetta ).

( ). The tagline is “Payback is a Mother.”

Gabrielle Union made her acting debut in a 1993 episode of Family Matters.

