Movies Opening This Weekend!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 8 mins ago
LIFE OF THE PARTY (Comedy)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? After her husband abruptly asks for a divorce, a middle-aged mother returns to college in order to complete her degree.

WHO’S IN IT? Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs, Julie Bowen, Stephen Root, Maya Rudolph, Chris Parnell

TRIVIA:

  • The movie was co-written and directed by Melissa McCarthy’s husand, Ben Falcone.
  • Ben appears as an Uber Driver in the movie.
  • The movie’s premise is very similar to Old School‘s but it’s not a remake.

    

BREAKING IN (Thriller)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A woman fights to protect her family during a home invasion.

WHO’S IN IT?  Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke

TRIVIA:

  • Directed by James McTeigue (V for Vendetta).
  • The tagline is “Payback is a Mother.”
  • Gabrielle Union made her acting debut in a 1993 episode of Family Matters.
