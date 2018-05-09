Huge Amount of Pollen Flies Off From Tree

0 reads Leave a comment
Allergy sufferers, you may want to look away.
A man in New Jersey wanted to show just how problematic the pollen has been this year. So, to make his point, he drove a backhoe into a tree at his job site.
The results have since gone viral, as a massive cloud of yellow dust shot into the air.
