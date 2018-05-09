50 Cent Trolls Diddy Online After Revolt Layoffs

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

50 Cent Trolls Diddy Online After Revolt Layoffs

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Chris Polk / Getty

If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s 50 Cent staying in epic troll mode. This time, the G-Unit mogul took a shot at Sean “Diddy” Combs in the wake of the news that REVOLT laid off a third of its staff.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Fif, who knows a little bit about being a business owner and its various ups and downs, offered some sage advice and assistance.

“l can fix this if you need help, but you can’t be acting like no punk around me man Damn!!! get the strap. #Lecheminduroi,” read the caption to a screenshot of an article detailing the REVOLT news.

Diddy has yet to respond to 50 Cent’s jab.

50 Cent Trolls Diddy And Revolt Screenshot

Source: 50 Cent / Instagram

Photo: Getty

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 2 days ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now