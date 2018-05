Houston has lost a legend. Early this morning, rapper Big T passed away after suffering a heart attack. Born Terence Prejean, he was well known as Mike D in the Screwed Up Click and for singing the hook on Lil’ Troy’s 1999 hit, “Wanna Be A Baller.” Big T also released solo albums including Power Move and Million Dollar Hooks. Rest in Paradise.

