The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Can Black Tony Get His Job Back? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony was fired last week and now he wants his job back. Rickey Smiley spoke to some of the team and they don’t want him back. Black Tony apologized for everything he did and promised to be a better employee.

Rickey told him that he has to come in and re-apply. Black Tony said he can’t because he wants to get his feet done. Before he hung up he called Rickey ugly and then said he will do better.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Tony Put On Blast By Baby Mama And Gets Fired! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Is Ready To Get Rich From New Trappaccino Drinks [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Mistakes JahLion Sound For Mexican And Tries To Make Cinco De Mayo Plans [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley, Martin Lawrence

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 2 days ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now