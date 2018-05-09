Melania Trump Swaggerjacks Michelle Obama, Again

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Melania Trump Swaggerjacks Michelle Obama, Again

Written By: D.L. Hughley

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
COMBO-US-POITICS-OBAMA-TUMP

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

The first lady’s latest move addressing bullying and other issues facing children feels very familiar.

 

Trump’s use of the former first lady’s 2008 Democratic National Convention Speech during the 2016 Republican National Convention was straight disrespectful. Stealing Obama’s ideas made Black people wish that they still had a real one in the White House.

Fast forward to now, Melania Trump’s new “Be Best” initiative is coming across as some watered-down version of one of Obama’s programs. The first lady announced her program Monday to tackle bullying, drugs and other “major issues facing children today,” NBC News reported. Wait, doesn’t this move already sound similar to one of Michelle Obama’s calling for solutions to address cyberbullying?

Fix it, please.

Melania T’s initiative sounds nice in theory, but her announcement is raising eyebrows for a few reasons. Here are some of them:

It Took Hella Long For Melania To Declare Her Focus As a First Lady

Her husband took office in January of last year, and now, Melania has actually picked her “big major” in the “college” of The White House. Was she perhaps undecided for so long because of her man’s busy schedule of turning the clock back on Obama-era progress, fighting a porn star and oh, dividing the country with racist comments?

The Plagiarized Playbook Has Already Been Put On The Table

The internet is talking: The “Be Best” brochure is strikingly similar to a  Federal Trade Commission cyberbullying pamphlet published in January 2014. Some of the language used as part of the “new” initiative was already introduced in the pamphlet during the Obama administration, The Hill reported.

Her Initiative Seems Like Some BS Given That Trump Has Bullied Folks

It’s no secret that Trump has taken to Twitter to intimidate many people including LaVar BallNFL players and more.

Her Initiative Can’t Fly Because Trump’s Administration Has Hurt Children

Trump wants Congress to cut roughly $7 billion from the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to fix deficits caused by tax cuts, Think Progress reported. Let’s not forget that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is trying to end DACA in a major move that would split apart immigrant families.

DON’T MISS:

George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted Him About Trayvon Martin Doc

LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female Mayor Of New Orleans

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Alex Wong and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Mandel Ngan and Getty Images

Video, Third Picture, and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

54 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 2 days ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now