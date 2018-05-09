This Is A-Meme-Ica: Childish Gambino’s ‘Jim Crow Stance’ Meme Has Folks In A Frenzy

Just like a good ole Thanksgiving meal, Childish Gambino‘s visuals for “This Is America” is so good that you gotta go back for seconds, or thirds.

The most talked about moment from the video — which is the moment we all knew that Gambino’s character was trippin’ — is Donald’s wicked ‘Jim Crow’ inspired stance as he shot the guy in the head at the beginning of the video.

Childish Gambino is A GENIUS

In the video he Represents Jim Crow and his Dance moves which is entertainment distracts The Children and Us as viewers from the Riots and Chaos in the background. He is saying that is how America distracts the people . pic.twitter.com/XkpeqibluZ — SlimeTime Rich😈💪🏿🥇 (@og__wright) May 6, 2018

The video had so many hidden gems and meme-able moments that it has to go down in history as one of the greatest videos of all time. Speaking of memes, the legendary Crow stance has officially been meme-ified:

But folks on the Internet are having mixed feelings about it:

I’m not tryna be a Debbie Downer but this is exactly what Gambino was talking about how pointless memes and dance fads on the internet distract us from focusing on the dire issues that surround us everyday in America. And what did y’all do?… make a meme out of it 🙁 https://t.co/UcoaraPpbp — Bodmon Ting 🇯🇲 (@katmiriamxo) May 7, 2018

The fact that yall are making memes and jokes from the dancing and poses in the "This is America" video, just further solidifies Gambino's point that yall pay attention to the wrong shit 🙄🙄 — Mahogony (@_Mahogahoe) May 7, 2018

Can we uhhh FUCKING Not turn Childish Gambino shooting an innocent man in the back of the head into a meme??? The imagery it invokes is one of deliberate black pain/torture, and I'm disgusted that some of y'all think it's cute to memeify that shit. Yikes. — frosty (@frostychama) May 8, 2018

Yikes is right, sis. But on the flip side, some people don’t see the problem with parodying Gambino’s work:

Donald Glover is a comedian, that man don’t care about some damn memes lmao y’all gotta relax — 05/30 🇱🇷 (@TheKruJue) May 8, 2018

donald glover is a comedian who joked about a lot of shit that shouldnt be joked about yall can handle this meme believe me — hwarang (@lilnorthkorea) May 8, 2018

Part of marketing is knowing ur market. Drake makes IG quotable bars in his music. Childish Gambino just made a video with a bunch of GiF and Meme worthy scenes and facial expressions. Good Job! — YAC HOUSE J.A.P.A.N. (@IAmWiseVega) May 7, 2018

With the sense of humor he has, we’re sure Gambino was well aware that the video would get produce hundreds of hilarious memes. But do you think folks are taking it s a little too far?

