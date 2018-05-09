Feature Story
Have Allergies? This Video Will Set You Off In The Worst Way Possible

We really want to unsee this.

Press play at your own risk—this video, in which a New Jersey man uses a backhoe to tap a tree in Mellville, is not for the faint of heart or hay fever infected. Per @mikeseidel‘s message above, you’ll definitely want to sneeze when you witness clouds of pollen rising into the sky.

