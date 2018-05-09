Feature Story
Ryan Coogler’s Bearded Black Boy Joy Had Tracee Ellis Ross Trippin’ Like Kima, Keisha, & Pam

#BeardGang ain't nothing to play with.

Ryan Coogler is fine, talented, accomplished, and oozing of #BlackBoyJoy, so it’s no wonder Tracee Ellis Ross was mesmerized when she bumped into him recently.

As she tells Seth Meyers in the clip up top, she was due to give her first TED Talk and was so nervous, she was “sh*tting bricks.” Asking for moral support from some of the people she thought to be in her Ted Talk community, Tracee looked Ryan’s way, thought he might be future hubby (until she was introduced to his wife), and then—not realizing he was the Ryan Coogler—asked him to……..

Press play to see how this story ends.

Miu Miu : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

Leave it to the Internet to turn #FlashbackFriday into a potential movie pitch session. A three-year-old photo has been making its rounds on social media of Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna sitting pretty in the front row of a Paris fashion week. Twitter pitched an entire action-comedy story-line based on the gorgeous pic. See below: Even Lupita herself is down to play the brilliant best friend to Rihanna's scamming diva character. Check out Twitter's reaction to an imaginary Rihanna and Lupita film.

