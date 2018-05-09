Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Dear Black People: We Shall Not Let Ashley Blaine Featherson Be Slept On

Written By: Kiyonna Anthony

Posted 18 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Netflix's 'Dear White People' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

It took a long time for folks to grasp the fact that Pam was just as fine as Gina. Or that Kelly Rowland is just as gorgeous as Beyoncé, smh.

 

But in 2018, it’s time to let the colorism complex go once and for all — and Ashley Blaine Featherson is a great place to start.

Look Alive💋

A post shared by Ashley Blaine Featherson (@ashleyblaine) on

It’s easy to watch Dear White People and get caught up in Sam’s entire life, but let’s not make the same mistake we have throughout most of Black History and allow the brown skin beauty to play second string.

 

We gotta admit though, the Netflix series did a wonderful job highlighting Joelle’s story and making it just as important as her peers’. And on that note — check out these glossy, chocolately, melanated photos of Ms. Blaine Featherson, and don’t say we never gave you anything.

via GIPHY

Netflix's 'Dear White People' For Your Consideration Event - Arrivals

All The Times Ashley Blaine Featherson Came Through Drippin' Melanin

13 photos Launch gallery

All The Times Ashley Blaine Featherson Came Through Drippin' Melanin

Continue reading All The Times Ashley Blaine Featherson Came Through Drippin’ Melanin

All The Times Ashley Blaine Featherson Came Through Drippin' Melanin

In 2018, it's time to let the colorism complex go once and for all — and Ashley Blaine Featherson is a great place to start.

 

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 2 days ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now