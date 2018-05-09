I Feel You Drake: 5 Stages Of Grief When Unfollowing Someone On Instagram

Cutting ties with somebody can be the worst, especially if there’s feelings involved.

Just ask Drake and Rihanna.

Now I don’t know the full ins and outs of their relationship, but according to Us Weekly, they dated on and off between 2009 and 2016. Drizzy even declared his love for RiRi while presenting her with an award at the 2016 VMAs.

But now it seems there’s trouble in Drizzy and Rihanna land. In a recent interview with Vogue, Rihanna talked about Drake saying, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

And now, just this week, Drizzy has unfollowed Rihanna on Instagram!

Eesh.

If I know anything about the “unfollow” button, it means you’re officially chop-chopping that relationship that’s causing you pain — or at least, you’re taking a break.

Unfollowing someone can be a hard task, but necessary, so I thought I’d list the five stages of grief for tapping that notorious button. It could very well mean the end of a relationship, but the start of something new.

Swipe through for all the Drake-like feels!

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: