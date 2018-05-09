9 O'Clock News
Chris Brown Sued Again: Alleged Gang Rape At His Home

Chris Brown is being connected to an alleged sexual assault of an unidentified woman that occurred at his home, and Gloria Allred is now on the case.

According to a press release by Allred’s law firm, a young woman is filing a lawsuit and alleges “that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted while falsely imprisoned in one of the bedrooms of Chris Brown’s house.”

The release makes it clear the assault allegedly took place at Brown’s home, but does not mention if Brown is personally involved. But according to TMZ:

She says Chris handed each female guest a clear pill filled with white powder and told them to take it to have a good time. Jane Doe says she did not participate and says her mom tracked her location with a software, alerting cops to CB’s home. According to docs, when cops arrived Chris told Grissom, a friend, to hide a duffel bag filled with guns. When cops left, the party continued.

The docs continue, a friend of Grissom and Brown — who is a woman — then ordered a couple of women into one of Chris’ rooms and ordered them to hook up with Brown and Grissom. Doe says Brown ordered Grissom to push a couch in front of the bedroom door to prevent anyone from leaving. Doe says she tried to leave but Chris’ female friend grabbed her by the throat and forced her to perform oral sex on Grissom… She says while she was showering, Grissom then entered the restroom and she tried to leave, but he pushed her on the bed and raped her.

The lawyer, Gloria Allred, said the “Alleged victim wishes to assert her rights,” and more at today’s press conference.

