Legendary: Jaden Smith’s Date To The Met Gala Was The Gold Plaque For His Record, “Icon”

Jaden Smith definitely knows how to get himself into some headlines.

After making a huge statement last year by carrying around his own dreadlocks at the 2017 Met Gala, The Smith son once again brought his own, unexpected accessory to the 2018 event.

The singer showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual charity event on Monday with the gold certification plaque for his hit single “Icon” in tow. He even proceeded to pose for pictures with the framed plaque throughout the night, and down the red carpet posing as his date in photographs.

As for Jaden’s own outfit, he kept it fairly simple with a Louis Vuitton trench coat over a black t-shirt from his own label, MSFTS. He paired that with some white jeans and a pair of sneakers, all tied up with some gold chains around his neck.

Check out how people on Twitter reacted to the hilarious news that Jaden Smith really walked down the red carpet with his own gold plaque.

My confidence level needs to be Jaden Smith bringing his own album certification to the Met Gala. — Danielley Ayala (@danielleyayala) May 8, 2018

Me, watching Jaden Smith walk in to the #metgala with his record in hand: pic.twitter.com/yZMRRvzY4X — Sumeya E. Alington (@sumeyaalington) May 8, 2018

Me when in trying to get my mom to say she's proud of me https://t.co/TojH1oy04Z — ANGY (@AskAngy) May 8, 2018

Jaden Smith brought his CIAA Certified Gold plaque to the gala 🔥🔥🔥🔥 that’s what you call an icon https://t.co/JbRv1l4yte — Muten-Rōshi (@MAliLeonard) May 8, 2018

I wanna be as extra and as confident as @officialjaden bringing his own gold album to #Metgala as his date 😂 https://t.co/oPNjlNH1oo — Bilbo Emotional Baggins 😈 (@elka_1996) May 8, 2018

