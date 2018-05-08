We Got A Problem (Episode 12): If Bae Is Petty

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

We Got A Problem (Episode 12): If Bae Is Petty

Written By: Radio One Originals

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Fellas, which of the following is a sign that bae is petty?

A. She complains about leaving the toilet seat up.

B. She complains about where you squeeze the toothpaste from.

C. She’s mad because you watched y’all’s favorite show with your female co-worker.

D. All of the above.

Ladies, how you feel about Episode 12 of We Got A Problem?

See More “We Got A Problem
We Got A Problem Episode 11 “If Bae Is Messy”
We Got A Problem Episode 10: “If She Doesn’t Want To Netflix And Chill”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now