Why We Need To Talk To Eboni K. Williams [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted May 8, 2018
Kanye West has been making headlines lately and recently showed who he’s been Googling. On that list was Angela Rye, Amanda Seales, Sen. Kamala Harris and more. All these women are into politics and Rickey Smiley thinks that he should’ve searched for Eboni K. Williams.

Rickey mentioned that she’s smart, fine and that he dreams about her. He even said he has 9th grade feelings for her. George Zimmerman is also in trouble after stalking a private investigator and leaving 36 voicemails as well as threatening his life.

