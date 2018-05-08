How Blac Chyna’s Break Up With Rob Kardashian Has Hurt Her Income [EXCLUSIVE]

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian broke up some time ago. When they were together she was one of the highest paid social media stars. Blac Chyna was allegedly making $30,000 to make appearances at clubs and parties.

Follow @TheRSMS

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that since the breakup most don’t want to pay her $7,000. One promoter mentioned he wont even give her $5,000 and Rickey Smiley spoke about how she doesn’t even twerk like that. Gary also spoke about all the wonderful fashion that came out of the Met Gala last night especially with what Rihanna was wearing.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Is Blac Chyna Trying To Make Her Daughter Look Too Grown? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Did Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Propose?

RELATED: How Blac Chyna Came Up After Losing Her Stroller Endorsement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: