The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Blac Chyna’s Break Up With Rob Kardashian Has Hurt Her Income [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Gary With Da Tea

Posted 23 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian broke up some time ago. When they were together she was one of the highest paid social media stars. Blac Chyna was allegedly making $30,000 to make appearances at clubs and parties.

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that since the breakup most don’t want to pay her $7,000. One promoter mentioned he wont even give her $5,000 and Rickey Smiley spoke about how she doesn’t even twerk like that. Gary also spoke about all the wonderful fashion that came out of the Met Gala last night especially with what Rihanna was wearing.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Is Blac Chyna Trying To Make Her Daughter Look Too Grown? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Did Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Propose?

RELATED: How Blac Chyna Came Up After Losing Her Stroller Endorsement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now