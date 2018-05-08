Why 2 Chainz’s Proposal Was Such A Big Surprise To Fans [EXCLUSIVE]

Stars from all around dressed up for the Met Gala. 2 Chainz and his girlfriend, Kesha Ward walked the red carpet. The rapper ended up proposing to her and it was so special she even cried with joy.
People always thought the two were married, but that wasn’t the case. Nicki Minaj while at the event announced that her new album “Queen” would drop on June 15th. Headkrack also spoke about “Luke Cage” coming back and a new villain making its way to the show.
