Rickey Smiley On Defending Himself After Mike Epps Went In On His Clothes [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley has been traveling everywhere to do comedy shows. He recently did a show with Michael Blackson, Mike Epps and more. While on stage Mike Epps decided to make fun of Rickey’s outfit and he wasn’t having that so he went on stage to clap back at him.
Then Michael came on to talk about Mike and it was just a huge roast. Rickey mentioned for the most part everyone dresses pretty regular, but Michael always has on a crazy outfit. Rickey is just thankful and happy for all the continued support.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Addiction To “My 600-Lb. Life” Leads To A Crazy Dream [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Long Intros [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Da Brat Gives Rickey Smiley A Back Scratch So Good It Inspires Him To Write A Poem [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Shame: This Woman Will Rob Your Home While You’re Greiving Someone At A Funeral
- The Rock Touts His Cunnilingus Skills: “I Take Pride In Mastering All My Performances”
- J. Cole Announces A ‘KOD’ Tour With Special Guest Young Thug
- Legendary: Jaden Smith’s Date To The Met Gala Was The Gold Plaque For His Record, “Icon”
- Truth Or Dare: Find Out The Last Celeb To Slide In Bridget Kelly’s DMs
- Kygo, Miguel – “Remind Me to Forget” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon
- Watch: Adrienne Houghton Lets Us In On Her Affordable Drug Store Makeup Must-Haves
- KYLE Ft. Kehlani – Playinwitme (Video) #SharifDKingshow #KingInTheAfternoon
- Watch: Michael B. Jordan Speaks On Life Post-‘Black Panther’ On ‘The Breakfast Club’
- Wooow: George Zimmerman Allegedly Killer Stalks An Investigator Working On Trayvon Martin Doc