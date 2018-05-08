The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Are The Allegations About R. Kelly Holding Women Hostage Legit? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Gary With Da Tea

R. Kelly has been making headlines a lot more lately after several women of the #MeToo movement is calling for his music to not be played and concerts to be cancelled. Many of his recent concerts were stopped because he allegedly has been keeping girls hostage. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that Tyrese is standing up for him and Da Brat revealed she is as well.

Headkrack knows someone that had to run away from R. Kelly in the past and the story was true. The sad part is that some of the parents of the girls are thinking they are going to be stars and make the family money, but that’s not the case. Some think there are two sides to this story so we will have to wait to see what happens.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

