Nicki Minaj Reveals Release Date For “Queen” Album

Written By: Matty Willz

Posted 6 hours ago
Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – As Nicki Minaj made her grand entrance at the Met Gala on Monday (May 7), she shared some news her fans have been waiting for.

During a red carpet interview at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Minaj casually announced the release date for her highly anticipated album — the aptly titled Queen — is June 15.

“It’s a big night for me because I just let the world know that my album is coming June 15 and it’s called Queen, and I can’t wait,” Minaj said. “I’m dressed like a queen every day, all day.”

Photos
