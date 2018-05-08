R. Kelly Spotted In Public Shopping With Alleged “Sex Slave” Joycelyn Savage

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

R. Kelly Spotted In Public Shopping With Alleged “Sex Slave” Joycelyn Savage

Written By: Matty Willz

Posted 6 hours ago
13 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly 12 Nights Of Christmas - Brooklyn, New York

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

It looks like Joycelyn Savage was telling the truth when she said she’s not being held against her will.

Last year, we reported a story on Joycelyn Savage and her family, who came forward saying that their daughter had been “brainwashed” and part of an alleged sex cult by R. Kelly. However, Joycelyn herself denied the claims, but her family continues to believe she’s being held without her will by the R&B singer. Well now TMZ has obtained video footage of R. Kelly and Joycelyn hanging out together in public, and she definitely doesn’t look to be being held against her will.

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 12 hours ago
05.08.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 7 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now