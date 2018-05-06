Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Yess Gawd: Ten Times ‘Dear White People’ Vol. 2 Made You Say ‘I Felt That!’

SPOILER ALERT.

Written By: Kiyonna Anthony

Posted 20 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Netflix's 'Dear White People' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

If you’re one of few people living under a rock who doesn’t know that season two of Dear White People is out now on Netflix —then you’re apart of the problem.

Just kidding. But you are missing out on one of the most important shows on television. Not to mention it’s one of few “series adapted from a film” that we actually like.

Seaons 1 of the Justin Simien created Netflix show was relatable AF. But season 2 is a whole new bold, black and beautiful beast.  Whether you agree or disagree with some of the intersting things the characters say— you can always be sure that you’ll feel something.

 

We put together a gallery of a moments from season two of DWP that had us all saying “Damn, I felt that.” Check it out below and hit us up to share your favorite moments of the season so far.

via GIPHY

Premiere Of Netflix's 'Dear White People' - Arrivals

10 Times 'Dear White People' Made You Say 'I Felt That!'

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times 'Dear White People' Made You Say 'I Felt That!'

Continue reading 10 Times ‘Dear White People’ Made You Say ‘I Felt That!’

10 Times 'Dear White People' Made You Say 'I Felt That!'

 

 

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 4 days ago
05.04.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 4 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 6 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 1 week ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now