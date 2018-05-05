Is Another Co-Host on ‘The Real’ Reportedly Being Given the Boot?

According to the scandalous MTO News, Loni Love is supposedly on her way out the door at “The Real” and will be replace by a white co-host, if producers have their way, according to the report. But is it true?

We’ll answer that question shortly, but first, here’s what the not always right gossip site wrote:

MTO News just learned that some of the people BEHIND THE SCENES at the show are looking to “lighten” their host panel.

One insider tells MTO News, “They want the panel to be less Black, and they’ve had trouble with Loni in the past. So I think she’s out.”

This would be an AMAZING shakeup, as the Real hosts just won their first DAYTIME EMMY.

The site went on to add that an Emmy is not enough to save the comedian/TV host’s job. Supposedly, producers believe that by adding a ‘white’ host to the panel, it could help bring more white viewers to the show.

MTO goes on to claim that there is tension between Love, 46, and the producers. They feel she comes across as dismissive and disengaged in many of the topics. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Love’s been pushing for more political topics and would love for the show to go in a direction similar to “The View.”

However, producers are adamant about going in that direction. They want more topics with celeb drama because that’s what their viewers respond to best.

OK, now that you’ve got that info, here’s the “real deal” straight from the horse’s mouth so to speak. We spoke to “The Real’s” publicist, Cindy Marshall who said the MTO story is not factual. In fact she said it was “100 percent NOT true.”

Also, Loni Love herself even posted screenshots of the article and captioned them, “Well I guess I’m going back to the Ellen show.” She posted two crying laughing face emojis as well.

There it is. End of story.

