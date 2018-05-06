News
Home > News

Donald Glover Crushes SNL, Childish Gambino Drops “This Is America”

Donald’s working like he wants more trophies, delivering some classic SNL skits and a world-stopping music video on the same night.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
8 reads
Leave a comment
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

In case you needed more proof that Donald Glover is a genius: The Atlanta creator and voice behind Childish Gambino’s massive hit “Stay Woke” is already outdoing his impressive 2017 with an even iller 2018.

Carrying the momentum from season two of Atlanta, Glover  was host and musical guest on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

While social media was cracking up at his Migos’ therapy skit, he tweeted a link to “This Is America,” a futuristic disco bop featuring ad-libs from 21 Savage and Young Thug and a video cameo from SZA.

Watch the video below.

Donald bares his soul in this one, from a commentary on gun violence to some unforgettable choreography.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 2 days ago
05.04.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 3 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 4 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 4 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 4 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 4 days ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 5 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 1 week ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 1 week ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now