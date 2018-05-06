Donald Glover Crushes SNL, Childish Gambino Drops “This Is America”

8 reads Leave a comment
In case you needed more proof that Donald Glover is a genius: The Atlanta creator and voice behind Childish Gambino’s massive hit “Stay Woke” is already outdoing his impressive 2017 with an even iller 2018.
Carrying the momentum from season two of Atlanta, Glover was host and musical guest on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.
While social media was cracking up at his Migos’ therapy skit, he tweeted a link to “This Is America,” a futuristic disco bop featuring ad-libs from 21 Savage and Young Thug and a video cameo from SZA.
Watch the video below.
Donald bares his soul in this one, from a commentary on gun violence to some unforgettable choreography.
