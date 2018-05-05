Bill Cosby Given the Boot from the Film Academy Along with Roman Polanski

The dominoes continue to fall for Bill Cosby in the wake of his sexual assault conviction, with the organization behind the Oscars becoming the latest to delete his presence.

The board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday voted to boot both Cosby and director Roman Polanski from its ranks, “in accordance with the organization’s Standards of Conduct,” it said in a statement.

“The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity,” the group wrote.

The move comes just a week after Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand — but 39 years after Polanski pleaded guilty to raping a 13-year-old girl.

Polanski was arrested in 1977 for raping 13-year-old Samantha Geimer during a photo shoot at actor Jack Nicholson’s home. Geimer testified at the time that the “Rosemary’s Baby” director gave her champagne and a Quaalude then raped her as she begged him to stop.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

