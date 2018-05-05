Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Appear to Be Back Together

Surprise! Not. Nope. Nobody should be remotely surprised that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back in the same space at the same time in the wake of his cheating scandal.

They were out with friends Friday, chatting and laughing at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland, where they lunched with a few friends, without baby True.

Check out the short video clip … you see Khloe relaxed and smiling.

Sources close to Khloe tell TMZ, as recently as last week she was “done” with Tristan. We’re told she was staying in Cleveland with the baby for the time being because Tristan was on the road for the NBA playoffs and she didn’t want to deal with L.A.

Well obviously, things have changed. Here’s more on that from Us Weekly:

An insider confirms exclusively to Us Weekly that the pair are “fully back together,” despite his cheating scandal. Just two days before the couple welcomed their daughter True Thompson on April 12, photos and videos surfaced showing Thompson, 27, kissing other woman. Us Weekly later confirmed that he was cheating with at least five different women.

However, the new mother, 33, is not leaving Cleveland and feels “the whole world is against Tristan,” our source adds. “No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him.”

Our insider also confirms that she has seen all of the photos and videos of her boyfriend with other women. Photos published by The Shade Room showed him entering a hotel on April 7 with Instagram model Lani Blair, while a video posted by TMZ on April 10 showed the Cavaliers forward kissing two different women in Washington D.C. in October.

And there’s this:

“Those around Khloé are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloé,” the insider also notes. “Luckily there’s this buffer time. She always planned to stay in Cleveland the first three months. Now with Tristan in the playoffs for possibly another month, no decision needs to be made right now.”

All we can say is good luck, Khloe ’cause you’re gonna need it.

